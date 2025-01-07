Myanmar consul general praises China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation through cross-border e-commerce

A photo shows Khaing Su Linn, Myanmar consul general in Nanning, as she sits down for an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Tan Jiangbo)

"There is great potential in the future development of China-Myanmar cross-border e-commerce cooperation," said Khaing Su Linn, Myanmar's consul general in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, the Myanmar diplomat praised the commercial cooperation between China and Myanmar, especially in the field of cross-border e-commerce.

According to Linn, with the digital economy and e-commerce playing increasingly important roles in international trade, more countries, including Myanmar, are seizing opportunities in e-commerce. With an increasing internet penetration rate and a growing number of technology enthusiasts, the ASEAN member has immense potential for e-commerce development.

"Myanmar and China have been cooperating in digital economy in the past years, from building cross-border cooperation zones to technical training," said Linn. "Currently, both ASEAN countries and China have been trying to take advantage of the opportunities brought by e-commerce, and I believe there is still a great deal of room for future development."

Thanks to Guangxi's geographical proximity to and cultural similarities with ASEAN countries, the region serves as China's frontier and gateway for opening-up and cooperating with ASEAN. Moreover, the region also serves as a cross-border e-commerce logistics hub connecting ASEAN and China, which provides a solid foundation for cross-border e-commerce cooperation between China and ASEAN.

"Guangxi, as well as its capital Nanning, serves as an important gateway for ASEAN countries to enter the Chinese market," Linn said, noting that "the region prioritizes e-commerce development and leverages platforms, such as the China-ASEAN Expo, to carry out online trade and investment promotional activities, thereby accelerating the development of China-ASEAN digital economy."

In recent years, Guangxi has actively organized e-commerce forums, seminars, and events related to cross-border e-commerce. Such events help high-quality ASEAN products enter the Chinese market and further promote cross-border e-commerce cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, said Linn, adding that through these activities, companies from China and ASEAN countries can explore new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation, share experiences, exchange e-commerce expertise, and deepen cooperation in technology, resources, talent, and information.

Linn expressed high expectations on Myanmar's future e-commerce industry. "With the further deepening of China-ASEAN cross-border e-commerce cooperation, I hope Myanmar's e-commerce industry will benefit, achieve a sustainable future, meet user expectations globally, and create new business opportunities for enterprises," she said.

