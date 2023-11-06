China's inaugural Student (Youth) Games officially opens

Xinhua) 08:46, November 06, 2023

This photo shows a view of the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

NANNING, China, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Gathering some 18,000 young players' athletic capabilities and aspirations for the future, China's first Student (Youth) Games opened here on Sunday night at the Guangxi Sports Center.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin declared the Games Open, marking the first time that south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has hosted a national comprehensive sports event.

The opening ceremony reached its pinnacle when torchbearers Huang Yaqing and Lan Xingyu lit the cauldron, as the flame represented environmental protection and youthful vigor.

The 70-minute ceremony was intended to promote the concept of integrating sports and education, with 101 delegations from across China showing their flags before the performance.

The Games is the result of a merger of the National Youth Games and the National Student Games as part of China's endeavor to improve the country's youth sports system, which is stated in a 2020 guideline on deepening the integration of sports and education to promote the healthy development of China's youth.

In the past, campus and professional youth sports competitions were separately held in China, and many students had to give up their studies in order to become professional athletes. The initiative to host the Games is widely seen as a major step forward.

Liu Ning, secretary of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China, expressed his welcome and gratitude to all the participants.

"On the occasion of the first Student (Youth) Games, the 57 million people of Guangxi would like to give a warm welcome to the leaders and honorable guests, as well as all the athletes, coaches, and referees," Liu said.

Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng stated that the Games provides a platform for youth to chase dreams.

"Youths and students are the most energetic group in a country, and their physical fitness and vigor are an important manifestation of the nation's vitality and a symbol of civilization's growth in the society," said Huai.

"After meticulous planning, the first Student (Youth) Games opens today, bringing together the youth and their dreams," he added.

Organized by the Ministry of Education, the General Administration of Sports, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Games will take place from November 5 to 15, featuring 39 sports, 51 disciplines and 805 events in open and campus categories.

Flags of delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The Chinese national flag is carried into the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The Chinese national flag is carried into the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Flags of delegations are carried to the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Flags of delegations are carried to the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

The Chinese national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

This photo shows a view of the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Torch bearers Huang Yaqing (L) and Lan Xingyu jointly light up the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Fireworks light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Torch bearers Yang Ning (L) and Nie Shuangxi relay the torch during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Torch bearers Huang Yaqing (L) and Lan Xingyu react during the torch relay of the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Torch bearers Nie Shuangxi (L), Huang Yaqing (C) and Lan Xingyu relay the torch during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Torch bearers Nong Fengjuan (L) and Lai Jiayi gesture during the torch relay of the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Torch bearers Lai Jiayi (L) and Yang Ning gesture during the torch relay of the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Yao Huali takes the oath on behalf of athletes during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Liu Lixia takes the oath on behalf of coaches during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Jiang Ping takes the oath on behalf of judges during the opening ceremony of the first Student (Youth) Games of China in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)