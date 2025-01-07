95 dead, 130 injured in Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake

Xinhua) 16:32, January 07, 2025

LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

