Major airport in Guangzhou sees record passenger throughput
An Indian passenger (L) asks for information on a China's major mobile payment platform at Terminal 2 of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
GUANGZHOU, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The passenger throughput at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province surpassed 76 million in 2024, setting a new record.
According to the airport, about 76.37 million passenger trips were counted last year, up 20.89 percent year on year and exceeding the 70-million mark for the second time. The airport handled over 70 million passenger trips for the first time in 2019.
More than 60 international passenger routes have been added, restored or become busier at Baiyun airport in 2024, while its domestic route network has covered almost all major civil aviation airports.
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangzhou bourse begins trading polysilicon futures
- Panda cub turns half year old in Guangzhou
- Guangzhou unveils green, intelligent urban rail train
- Letter from China: Green is the new gold -- a Guangzhou story
- Guangzhou to convert some male toilets into unisex toilet to improve efficiency in utilization
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.