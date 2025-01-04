China's Daqing Oilfield reports record high annual natural gas production

HARBIN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, one of China's largest oil production bases, announced Friday that its natural gas production exceeded 6 billion cubic meters in 2024, achieving steady growth for a 14th consecutive year.

The 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas can meet the daily needs of 39 million families of three for a year, according to the oilfield.

The oilfield's base in northeast China produced 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, while its southwest China base produced 1 billion cubic meters.

Daqing Oilfield was discovered in 1959 in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang. It has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry.

