China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports over 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas

URUMQI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline has delivered more than 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China since it was put into service in 2009, according to PipeChina West Pipeline Company.

During this period, the volume of natural gas has helped reduce the use of about 666 million tonnes of standard coal, equivalent to a reduction of 731 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

As China's first transnational gas pipeline, it stretches 1,833 km and has a designed annual gas transmission capacity of 60 billion cubic meters.

The pipeline runs from the border of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, passes through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and links up with China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The pipeline has supplied gas to more than 500 million residents in 27 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

