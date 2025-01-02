FBI finds 150 homemade bombs at U.S. Virginia home

Xinhua) 10:31, January 02, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. federal agents found one of the largest stockpiles of homemade explosives they have ever seized when they arrested a Virginia man on a firearms charge last month, according to a court filing by federal prosecutors.

Investigators seized more than 150 pipe bombs and other homemade devices when they searched the home of Brad Spafford northwest of Norfolk in December, the prosecutors said in a motion filed on Monday. The prosecutors wrote that this is believed to be "the largest seizure by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history."

Most of the bombs were found in a detached garage at the home in Isle of Wight County, along with tools and bomb-making materials including fuses and pieces of plastic pipe, according to court documents.

The prosecutors also wrote that "several additional apparent pipe bombs were found in a backpack in the home's bedroom, completely unsecured," which he shares with his wife and two young children.

Spafford, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act. Law enforcement officers allege he owned an unregistered short barrel rifle. Prosecutors said that he faces "numerous additional potential charges" related to the explosives, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)