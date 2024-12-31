Storm system with tornadoes rips through southern U.S., killing 4

NEW YORK, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A deadly storm system spawned tornadoes across the South and Southeast of the United States over the weekend, killing at least four people and destroying homes and schools, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The storms and tornadoes also caused delays and cancellations of holiday travel at some airports, according to the report.

In Mississippi, two people were killed and at least six injured as tornadoes ripped through the state, Governor Tate Reeves announced on Sunday, adding that at least 100,000 people had lost power throughout the course of the storm. The deceased were located in Lowndes and Adams counties, he said, while the injuries occurred in Franklin, Simpson and Wayne counties.

In Texas, one person was killed, and four others sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening after a tornado tore into parts of Liverpool and Hillcrest Village, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Both areas are less than 45 miles south of Houston.

In North Carolina, a 70-year-old man in Iredell County also died after a tree fell on his truck while he was driving in heavy rain, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

