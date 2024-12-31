Gun violence out of control in U.S.

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

In 2024, the U.S. still remains engulfed in the shadow of gun violence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Dec. 22, there had been 493 mass shootings in the U.S. Over the same time period, gun violence has resulted in 16,283 deaths and 30,847 injuries.

Gun violence continues to plague American society. Donald Trump was injured in a shooting during a campaign rally, and Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, was gunned down.

Each gunshot only adds fuel to the fire of the deep-rooted wounds in American society, making healing even more challenging. The struggle between gun ownership and gun control has reached an impasse, and the chronic disease of gun violence in America remains unaddressed.

