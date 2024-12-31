Home>>
Gun violence out of control in U.S.
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 13:16, December 31, 2024
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
In 2024, the U.S. still remains engulfed in the shadow of gun violence.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of Dec. 22, there had been 493 mass shootings in the U.S. Over the same time period, gun violence has resulted in 16,283 deaths and 30,847 injuries.
Gun violence continues to plague American society. Donald Trump was injured in a shooting during a campaign rally, and Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, was gunned down.
Each gunshot only adds fuel to the fire of the deep-rooted wounds in American society, making healing even more challenging. The struggle between gun ownership and gun control has reached an impasse, and the chronic disease of gun violence in America remains unaddressed.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. appeals court rejects Trump's effort to overturn E. Jean Carroll verdict
- Storm system with tornadoes rips through southern U.S., killing 4
- Biden designates Jan. 9 as National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter
- Profile: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter
- New York beefs up security measures for New Year holiday
- U.S. sees surging worker strikes in 2024
- Trump backers battle online over skilled immigrants
- 1 dead as tornadoes hit southern U.S.
- Video shows U.S. prison officers' fatal assault of inmate
- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.