Biden designates Jan. 9 as National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter

Xinhua) 10:43, December 31, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appointed Jan. 9, 2025 as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100 in Plains, Georgia.

"I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden also directed that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.

If this tradition is observed, American flags will fly at half-staff at all U.S. federal buildings in honor of Carter during President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

In the statement, Biden described Carter "a man of character, courage, and compassion, whose lifetime of service defined him as one of the most influential statesmen in our history."

In a statement on Sunday, Biden said that he will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington, D.C. for Carter.

All living U.S. presidents -- Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush -- have expressed condolences to the family of Carter following the death of the 39th president, who served from 1977 to 1981.

