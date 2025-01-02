Death toll rises to 15 in U.S. New Orleans truck attack

Xinhua) 08:13, January 02, 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The death toll rose to 15 after a man drove a pickup truck into New Year revelers in New Orleans of the southern U.S. state of Louisiana early Wednesday morning, authorities updated at a press conference.

Two improvised explosive devices were confirmed to have been found in the pickup, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said they were hunting for possible connections to terrorist organizations and the suspect, who was shot dead by responding police on the scene, may not be "solely responsible" for the attack.

