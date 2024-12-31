China's news media industry actively promotes international exchanges: report

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's news media industry has actively carried out international exchanges and cooperation, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

Titled "Development of China's News Media (2024)," the report is compiled by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA).

The report said Chinese media organizations and industry authorities actively promoted international exchanges among news media professionals.

The ACJA held the Belt and Road Journalists Forum, joint interviews and training activities, the China-CEEC (Central and Eastern European Countries) Journalists Roundtable, and the China-Mongolia Media Forum.

The ACJA received dozens of foreign press delegations visiting China and organized Chinese press delegations to visit several foreign countries.

News organizations also actively conducted exchanges with foreign peer institutions.

In August 2024, the People's Daily organized the Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, which released the Chengdu Initiative on Media Cooperation on Belt and Road.

In 2023, Xinhua News Agency signed news exchange and cooperation agreements and MoUs with 33 mainstream media and government agencies in 25 countries and regions, for a total of 173 contracts covering 124 countries and regions.

The major foreign exchange events that Xinhua held included the World Media Summit, the BRICS Media Forum, the Plenary Meeting of the Belt and Road Studies Network, and the China-Central Asia News Agency Forum.

The China Media Group (CMG) held the Journey Through Civilizations World Tour, "Chinese Modernization and the World" media events, and the CMG Forum in 2022 and 2023.

