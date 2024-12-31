China's news industry enters era of digital, intelligent integration: report

Xinhua) 16:19, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's news media industry has entered an era of deeper integration with digital and intelligent technologies, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

Titled "Development of China's News Media (2024)," the report was compiled by the All-China Journalists Association (ACJA).

Generative AI has driven the shift of news content production and upgraded journalism and communication business forms, the report said.

The industry is becoming more data-driven, intelligent, integrated and platform-based, with increasing significance in social networking. The effectiveness of the omni-media communication system has been significantly enhanced.

With the rapid development of China's internet industry, media of various levels and categories have been leveraging online platforms to enhance quality and efficiency, adjust production and consumption structures, and drive industry growth through the use of AI technology, according to the report.

As of May 2024, there were 3,606 internet news information service units in China offering 14,228 licensed services, including 1,912 websites, 3,294 applications, and 8,862 public accounts, according to the report.

As of October 2024, China had over 230,000 journalists with valid journalist credentials, the report stated.

The report referenced the "Report on Development of China's Media Industry (2024)," which revealed that the total output value of China's media industry reached 3.15 trillion yuan (about 438 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, marking an 8.38 percent year-on-year growth.

Revenue streams in the newspaper, radio and broadcasting industries are shifting from traditional channels to a more diversified structure, including digital advertising and multiple sources of income, the ACJA report said.

