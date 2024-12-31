Home>>
No one can ever stop China's reunification: Xi
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua)
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that no one can ever stop China's reunification, a trend of the times.
"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us," Xi said while delivering his 2025 New Year message.
China will unswervingly implement the policy of "one country, two systems" to maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, he added.
