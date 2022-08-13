Overseas Chinese confident about China's complete reunification

Xinhua) 13:18, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has recently released a white paper on the Taiwan question and China's reunification in the new era, which resonated strongly among overseas Chinese.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China published a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era" on Wednesday.

In separate interviews with Xinhua, overseas Chinese said the white paper reaffirmed the fact that Taiwan is a part of China, the wheel of history rolls on towards national reunification, and it will not be stopped by any individual or any force.

Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan's separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail, they said.

"As is pointed out in the white paper, Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times. This statement has a sound basis in history and jurisprudence," said Wu Hao, executive vice president and secretary general of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Russia.

Taiwan is part of China, which is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law, Wu said, noting that Taiwan has never been a state and its status as part of China is unalterable.

China's complete reunification is a process that cannot be halted, Wu said, adding that they, as overseas Chinese, should jointly defend and promote the cause of peaceful reunification, and leave no room for the activities of "Taiwan independence" separatists.

Overseas Chinese firmly oppose the evil external interventionist forces using Taiwan to contain China, said Yang Hanxin, chairman of a British overseas Chinese group.

"The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities 'seek independence by relying on external forces' out of their self-interest, which runs against the trend, severely endangers peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and undermines the prospect of peaceful reunification. We firmly oppose it," Yang said.

Yang stressed that achieving China's complete reunification is the common aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, and that it is an unstoppable trend of history.

"The white paper fully demonstrates the firm will and determination of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to pursue the reunification of the motherland," said Chen Kunfei, vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Peru.

Chen voiced confidence that under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people are fully confident and capable of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland.

Xia Xiaolei, executive vice chairman of Latvia's Federation of Chinese Emigrants and Ethnic Chinese, said that the publication of the white paper is very timely and necessary.

The white paper said that peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification. Xia voiced firm support to the principles.

Looking forward to the day when China realizes complete reunification, Xia said: "5,000 years of Chinese civilization nourishes the descendants of China. We overseas Chinese are willing to give full play to our unique advantages and make our own efforts to promote the complete reunification of China and strive for national rejuvenation."

"The reunification of China is an irresistible historical trend. The realization of peaceful cross-Straits reunification is not only the blessing of the Chinese nation and the Chinese people, but also that of the international community and the people of the world," said Chen Guangping, president of the Dutch "United Times" and chairman of the Foundation for Chinese Cultural Events in the Netherlands.

"We, overseas Chinese, firmly support all the principles and policies of the CPC and the Chinese government in promoting the complete reunification of China," he added.

Chen Wei, president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification in Türkiye, said that the DPP authorities "seek independence by relying on external forces," creating tensions in cross-Straits relations, endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and undermining the prospect of peaceful reunification.

Overseas Chinese firmly oppose the DPP's attempt to seek "independence," Chen said, noting that relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan's separatists, using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail and national reunification is an irresistible historical trend.

The complete reunification of China is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation and the inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said Li Zuqing, vice chairman of the Myanmar-China Friendship Association in Mandalay, noting that it is believed that with the joint efforts of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, the complete reunification of the motherland will surely be achieved.

Zhang Weiqing, honorary chairman of the Overseas Chinese Committee of the Austria-China Friendly Association, said: "We firmly oppose the U.S. scheme of using Taiwan to contain China and the DPP authorities' separatist activities that seek 'Taiwan independence.' We firmly believe that the reunification of the motherland will be realized and overseas Chinese will make their own contribution."

