China's complete reunification will be and can be realized: Xi

Xinhua) 11:04, October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the complete reunification of China will be and can be realized.

"Those who forget their heritage, betray their motherland, and seek to split the country will come to no good end; they will be disdained by the people and condemned by history," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, while addressing a meeting marking the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911.

The Taiwan question is purely an internal matter for China, one which brooks no external interference, Xi noted.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)