Afghan authorities inaugurate hydropower dam worth 53 mln USD

Xinhua) 18:38, December 31, 2024

KABUL, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Afghan authorities have officially inaugurated a hydropower dam in the capital Kabul aiming to boost the economy and agriculture sector in the landlocked country, the Ministry of Energy and Water said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This dam will provide a reliable source of irrigation for the hardworking farmers of the country, play a vital role in the development of the agricultural sector, strengthen individual economics, contribute to the supply of essential energy, and, overall, support the country's economic growth," Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said before the inauguration of the dam.

Built at a cost of 53 million U.S. dollars in Shakar Dara district, about 15 km north of Kabul, the dam is capable of irrigating 3,500 hectares of agricultural land and providing 1.2 megawatts of energy to nearby villages, the statement said.

At a height of 77 meters, the dam has a water storage capacity of 30 million cubic meters per year, the statement added.

In efforts to rebuild the country, the Afghan caretaker government has launched a series of development and infrastructure projects, including dams, water canals, highways, roads, and solar power systems since taking over power in August 2021.

