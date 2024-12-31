Onward to 2025 with kindness and bravery!

(People's Daily App) 16:31, December 31, 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, let's look back on some everyday heartwarming moments and heroic acts of kindness that brought us hope and comfort.

(Produced by Li Siyao, Zhu Yingqi, and Chen Binghong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)