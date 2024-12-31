China's CATL launches new swappable batteries

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), China's leading battery maker, has unveiled two types of standard swappable batteries and jointly launched such power charging ecology with almost 100 partners, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday.

The two standard battery pack models, based on different chemical systems, offer products with various capacities. Each standard battery pack is available in both lithium iron phosphate and ternary, allowing users to choose the power supply according to their needs.

The endurance mileage ranges from 400 kilometers to 600 kilometers, according to the report. The CATL claimed that it is expected to build 1,000 battery swap stations by 2025.

The company leverages its competitive battery database to access the historical and real-time data of every battery swap unit and even each individual cell.

By integrating large-scale models to monitor battery degradation, the CATL is capable of ensuring the optimal use of batteries and maximizing the value of each battery cycle.

CATL's EV battery consumption volume has ranked first globally for seven consecutive years, holding 36.8 percent of the global EV battery market share in 2023, according to the market research firm SNE Research.

Headquartered in Ningde, east China's Fujian Province, the company has inked supply contracts with a slew of global car manufacturers, including BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler and Honda.

