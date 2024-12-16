Chinese battery makers expand overseas market as EVE Energy's Malaysia facility advances

Global Times) 08:55, December 16, 2024

Chinese battery manufacturer EVE Energy announced that an equipment move-in ceremony was held at its Malaysia factory on Saturday, marking a significant step in China's efforts to expand its battery and new energy industries overseas.

The factory will focus on producing cylindrical batteries for power tools and e-bikes, with an annual capacity of 680 million units. It is expected to commence production in the first quarter of next year, marking EVE Energy's first international facility ready for mass production delivery overseas. The company said the factory will expand its reach to Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America.

EVE Energy has supplied more than 3 billion cylindrical batteries globally, highlighting its expanding global presence.

China remains the world's largest producer of lithium batteries. According to the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, China has exported 3.198 billion lithium-ion batteries from January to October, a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase. October exports alone totaled 346 million units, a 13.9 percent rise year-on-year.

Chinese battery makers continue to expand their global footprint. On Tuesday, CATL, another Chinese battery producer, announced a joint venture with Stellantis for a large-scale battery plant in Spain. The 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) investment is scheduled to begin production by late 2026, with a potential capacity of 50 GWh. CATL said the facility will support the growing demand for advanced batteries and global climate initiatives.

China has long supported exports of lithium batteries, electric vehicles, and photovoltaic products. In January, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council jointly launched a plan to enhance logistics and streamline exports via upgraded port facilities.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)