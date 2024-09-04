Chinese companies accelerate green development of power battery industry

Xinhua) 11:14, September 04, 2024

CHENGDU, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The latest advancements and strategic directions of China's power battery industry have been highlighted at the 2024 World Power Battery Conference held in the city of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

As the global shift towards electrification and green energy accelerates, China has been increasingly focusing on technological innovation, sustainability, and enhanced safety standards to strengthen its position in the global power battery market while exploring new application opportunities.

Range and charging efficiency remain key concerns for electric vehicle (EV) users. During the conference, major Chinese battery manufacturers such as CATL and BYD showcased their next-generation battery technologies.

CATL's "Shenxing Plus" battery drew attention for its high energy density and fast-charging capabilities, capable of achieving a 600-kilometer range with just a 10-minute charge, and maintaining an efficient performance even at minus 20 degrees Celsius, which marks a significant breakthrough in lithium iron phosphate battery technology.

CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun stressed the balance between design and chemical composition when addressing the development of battery technology, so as to achieve high performance and high safety.

"We have developed a more energy-dense, lighter, and smaller battery system by combining large cylindrical cell designs with innovative silicon-based anode materials," said Mei Ao, general manager of Guangzhou Leadinx Energy Technology Co., Ltd. This innovation has extended the flight time of large industrial electric drones by over 35 percent with the same weight and volume, making it suitable for high-performance scenarios such as agricultural protection, inspection, and security, as well as manned electric aerial vehicles.

Zhong Zhicheng, general manager of Novo Setsail New Energy Technology Zhuhai Company, highlighted China's exploration in the field of electric ships. Despite China having the largest inland waterway freight market globally, the development of new energy ships remains in its infancy.

Zhong pointed out that China is leveraging its electric vehicle technology experience to accelerate the promotion of electric ships and the construction of battery charging and swapping infrastructure, aiming for breakthroughs in green shipping.

Xiong Jijun, vice minister of industry and information technology, stated in his speech that China would leverage leading enterprises and innovation platforms to promote the establishment of industry-university-research integrated innovation consortia, increasing resource investment to support the development of next-generation battery technologies such as new material systems and all-solid-state batteries.

Beyond technological innovation and new application exploration, the recycling and sustainability of the battery industry also became a focal point of the conference.

Data from the China Power Battery Recycling and Utilization Industry Collaborative Development Alliance show that the total volume of retired power batteries in China reached 168,000 tonnes in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 78.3 percent. In response to this challenge, many companies have been strengthening battery lifecycle management and promoting the construction of a green supply chain.

In March this year, Sichuan Shukuang Huanli Technology Co., Ltd. put into operation six production lines for waste lithium battery recycling. The six production lines have been running at full capacity since then.

"The project adopts a full-process design that can directly convert waste batteries into battery-grade raw materials," said Liu Yunhui, general manager of the company. The recovery rates for lithium reached 90 percent, and 98 percent for nickel, cobalt and manganese.

The power battery industry is also moving towards greener and more sustainable development. As a company deeply involved in the fields of circular economy and environmental protection, Mu-Tech Research Company is committed to the recovery and purification of NMP solvents in the battery manufacturing process.

Zhou Yu, the company's technology director, noted that as the battery industry rapidly develops, solvent recovery has become increasingly important as a means for companies to reduce production costs and environmental pollution.

Regarding safety, the reliability of power batteries has also been a focal point. In May of this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a revised draft of the national standard "safety requirements for power batteries used in EVs."

Under the guidance of policies and standards, battery manufacturers and EV companies make concerted efforts to enhance safety. CATL's Zeng said safety is the lifeline for the industry's sustainable development, and called on the industry to raise safety standards collectively and ensure battery safety under all extreme conditions.

As China's power battery industry continues to enhance its global market position, it is also increasingly integrated with international markets.

The exhibition brought together government agencies like the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, renewable energy companies like Masdar, and lithium refining firms such as Titan Lithium.

Sultan Al-Ahbabi, a senior executive at Titan Lithium, stated that good bilateral relations and China's leading technological advantages in the battery sector are key reasons for seeking collaboration with Chinese companies. "We are here to strengthen our connections with China's battery enterprises," he added.

