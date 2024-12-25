Ban Ki-moon: 'Xi has demonstrated proactive and crucial leadership'

"I met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on many occasions. Our interactions and friendship are based on a common understanding that humanity shares the same planet and a common future," said Ban Ki-moon, former UN Secretary-General, in a recent interview with People's Daily.

Ban noted that consensus-building and win-win cooperation are crucial to effectively addressing global challenges and ushering in an even better future for humanity.

Ban still vividly remembers his first meeting with Xi. It was in July 2005 when Xi, then secretary of the Communist Party of China Zhejiang Provincial Committee, visited South Korea. Ban, who was his country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade at the time, hosted a welcome dinner at his residence. During their conversation, Ban deeply felt that Xi is a man of action who truly understands people's concerns.

During his tenure as UN Secretary-General from 2007 to 2016, Ban valued and actively supported China in playing a greater role on the international stage.

In September 2015, at Ban's invitation, Xi attended summits marking the 70th anniversary of the UN at the UN headquarters in New York. During the visit, he presented China's Zun of Peace as a gift to the UN on September 27, and delivered an important speech at the general debate of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly on September 28, both of which left a lasting impression on Ban.

The gift Zun of Peace is modeled after Zun, which literally means reverence, and is a bronze ritual object used in ancient China. It represents China's high regard and support for the UN.

"This exquisite Zun of Peace, imbued with classical charm, now graces the UN headquarters in the Delegates Lounge," Ban told People's Daily.

He said that the gift embodies the aspiration of China and its people to promote peace, development and win-win cooperation, reflecting the shared values between China and the UN.

During the speech at the general debate of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly, Xi called for working together to forge a new partnership of win-win cooperation and creating a community of shared future for mankind.

"Xi provides the world with the crucial concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, offering inspiration to UN member states," said Ban, who believes that in today's world, people in all countries share the same future, and everyone should work together.

"Xi is a visionary leader of a major country with real wisdom," observed Ban. "He bears in mind the whole world, and shows genuine kindness and sincerity to his friends."

During the interview, Ban shared a heartwarming story with People's Daily.

Ban recalled that he had studied Chinese language and calligraphy when he was young, and continued to hone his skills in Chinese calligraphy after joining the UN.

"During my meeting with Xi, I never mentioned my love for Chinese calligraphy. After knowing my interest, he specially presented me with a set of writing materials - ink brush, ink, Chinese Xuan paper, and ink slabs," Ban recalled. "The gift was so precious that I couldn't bear to use it. I have been carefully preserving it."

"I very much admire the philosophical thoughts embedded in traditional Chinese culture, such as 'the greatest virtue is just like water,' and often share these words of wisdom with delegates from different countries," Ban said.

Ban believed that the notion that "the greatest virtue is just like water, nurturing all things without competing with them" represents the ability to exert full effort when needed. "This is also what I have felt from Xi's leadership and Chinese people's character," he added.

With increased exchanges with Xi and deepening observations of China, Ban has gained a more comprehensive understanding of Chinese philosophies and solutions. "China is playing an increasingly important role on the world stage, and Xi has demonstrated proactive and crucial leadership."

Addressing climate change is crucial for global sustainable development. Ban noted that Xi has actively promoted global climate governance and played a significant and constructive role in response to climate change.

"Under Xi's leadership, China is committed to promoting low-carbon and sustainable development and vigorously developing renewable energy, demonstrating admirable determination and actions," Ban said.

Development is a common cause for the people of all countries. In Ban's view, China has been working with other countries to achieve shared development and prosperity.

He gives a range of examples: through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China actively supports developing countries in infrastructure development and green growth; under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China joins hands with African countries to advance modernization and improve people's livelihoods; and China has proposed the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilizations initiative, offering new solutions to addressing global challenges.

"These ideas and actions are inseparable from Xi's foresight. He always believes that China can only do well when the world is doing well, and when China does well, the world will get even better," said Ban.

"Under Xi's leadership, China has been continuously engaging in UN affairs and providing support to other developing countries, for which I am deeply grateful," he added.

In April 2018, Ban was elected chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA). He believes China's steadfast support has become a solid force for BFA's continuous development, significantly contributing to consensus-building and cooperation among all parties in Asia.

"We must unite and cooperate to continuously strive for shared peace and prosperity," Ban remarked.

