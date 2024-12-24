Senior executive of GL events France: China is a big market with many opportunities

French company GL events first entered China in 2006 and has been developing in the country for nearly two decades. From an initial team of only 20 people, the company now has over 750 workers in China, demonstrating the huge potential the company sees in the Chinese market. Romain Peiffert, CEO of GL events Greater China, recently stated in an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online that "China is a big market with many opportunities and with many changes. Many world-class events are held in China. In the future, we will have some big movements in China."

(Cao Mengfan, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Du Mingming)