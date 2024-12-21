Kuliang forum held in Beijing to discuss China-U.S. relations

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 150 participants from China and the United States, including members of the Kuliang Friends, attended a forum on China-U.S. relations in Beijing on Friday.

The 2024 Kuliang Forum included important topics such as striving for steady and sustained China-U.S. friendly exchanges and exploring correct ways for developing China-U.S. relations.

The participants agreed to carry the Kuliang spirit forward to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. They also witnessed the launch of the official website of Kuliang Forum, release of the initiative for friendly exchanges among Chinese and American youth, and the initiation of the collection of stories of China-U.S. friendship and cooperation.

The forum, themed "Bridging Cultural Differences, Inheriting Friendship and Trust", was co-hosted by People's Daily Digital Communication and Global Times.

Kuliang is a hillside resort in the eastern suburbs of Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province. Since the 1880s, foreign expatriates residing in Fuzhou have built summer villas there, blending cultures and sentiment with local residents. Today, Kuliang continues to tell tales of friendship that has lasted for a century.

In the United States, descendants of American families who once lived in Kuliang founded the group "Kuliang Friends" to extend the friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.

