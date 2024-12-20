China refutes U.S. irresponsible report on military, security developments

Xinhua) 13:03, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to view China's strategic intention and defense development in an objective and rational way, in response to an irresponsible U.S. report on China's military and security developments.

"This report, like the ones we've seen before, lays little emphasis on truth. It is filled with bias and designed to amplify the 'China threat' narrative only to justify the U.S. desire to maintain military supremacy," spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing.

Lin said China is fully committed to being a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, and is equally determined to defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

"We call on the United States to abandon the Cold War mentality and hegemonic way of thinking, view China's strategic intention and defense development in an objective and rational way, stop issuing this kind of irresponsible report year after year, and make sure what it does is conducive to a stable relationship between the two countries and the two militaries," Lin said.

