China's top political advisor meets with Harvard professor

Xinhua) 08:45, December 20, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese people are working together to advance Chinese modernization.

Wang noted that President Xi has provided fundamental strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations by putting forward the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and identifying the four red lines that brook no challenge, namely the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right.

China's policy toward the United States has remained consistent and stable, Wang said. Noting that the Thucydides Trap is not a historical inevitability, he added that China and the United States should strengthen dialogue and communication, manage their differences properly, help each other succeed through cooperation, and work together to cope with various global challenges.

Allison said the United States and China should avoid falling into the Thucydides Trap, and finding the right way for them to get along with each other is important for both countries and the world at large.

He expressed his willingness to continue promoting strengthened communication between the United States and China, and to contribute to the stable development of bilateral relations.

