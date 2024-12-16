China-U.S. science, technology cooperation meets interests of two peoples, international expectations: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The extension of the Agreement Between the United States and China on Cooperation in Science and Technology is in line with the interests of the people of both countries and meets the expectations of the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

China and the United States signed a protocol last Friday to extend the Agreement for an additional five years, effective from Aug. 27, 2024, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"The essence of China-U.S. scientific and technological cooperation is mutual benefit and win-win," spokesperson Lin Jian said at the press conference in response to a relevant query.

The Agreement was one of the first intergovernmental agreements signed between the two countries after the establishment of diplomatic relations, providing strong support for scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States, Lin added.

He said this extension was an important measure to implement the consensus reached by two heads of state, and it would not only promote scientific and technological progress and socio-economic development of both countries, but also help both sides address global challenges and improve the human well-being around the world.

"We hope that the U.S. will work with China in the same direction, effectively implement the provisions of the agreement, and ensure that the results of China-U.S. scientific and technological cooperation truly benefit both countries and the world," Lin said.

