Home>>
China open to communication with new U.S. economic, trade team: commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 08:50, December 13, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is open to contact and communication with the new U.S. administration's economic and trade team, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
The Chinese side has maintained close communication with the U.S. Department of Commerce through the communication and exchange mechanism between the two sides, spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.
With consistent opposition to unilaterally imposing tariffs, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with the United States, properly manage differences and push for steady and long-term growth in bilateral economic and trade relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, He said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. sanctions aim to deprive Chinese people of right to development: China's foreign ministry
- China-US trade expands 4.2% in Jan-Nov period
- Comicomment: Manila risks itself as a U.S. pawn in the South China Sea
- Commentary: Draw on historical inspirations to advance China-U.S. ties
- About 14,000 young Americans visit China during inaugural year of exchange initiative: Chinese envoy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.