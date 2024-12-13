China open to communication with new U.S. economic, trade team: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:50, December 13, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is open to contact and communication with the new U.S. administration's economic and trade team, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The Chinese side has maintained close communication with the U.S. Department of Commerce through the communication and exchange mechanism between the two sides, spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

With consistent opposition to unilaterally imposing tariffs, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and coordination with the United States, properly manage differences and push for steady and long-term growth in bilateral economic and trade relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, He said.

