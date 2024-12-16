China, US: Connecting through tourism

December 16, 2024

Foreign tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Nov 4. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua)

China and the United States are continuing to enhance their tourism connections, working to overcome any travel obstacles.

The China National Tourist Office partnered with the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) during its annual conference and marketplace in Marco Island, Florida, on Thursday to share the latest information about China travel with international tourism suppliers.

The USTOA serves as a tourism platform that connects North American travel agencies with global tourism suppliers and destinations.

More than 800 participants gathered for a sidelines event hosted by the China National Tourist Office in partnership with the USTOA. The event provided a networking platform, bringing together tourism agencies from the US and around the world with Chinese tourism representatives and suppliers.

The luncheon discussion focused on exchanging ideas, building new partnerships, and exploring strategies to enhance global tourism, as China is a popular destination for cultural exchange and a big market for business opportunities.

"It's always good to be reminded that, although our governments may have differences, it doesn't change the people," Terry Dale, the president of the USTOA, told China Daily.

Dale visited China in May for the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit and said he found the Chinese people to be "nice and generous" and that travel represents the "human connection".

The US and China remain the world's strongest travel and tourism markets, according to the World Travel &Tourism Council. Both countries have actively implemented measures to revitalize and promote their travel industries to also promote economic growth.

China has enhanced its visa policies to attract international visitors. Travelers from 38 countries can now enter China visa-free and stay for up to 30 days for purposes such as business or tourism.

Citizens from 54 countries, including the United States, can take advantage of 72-hour or 144-hour visa-free transit options at select entry ports.

The US State Department has eased its travel advisory for China, lowering it from Level 3 ("Reconsider Travel") to Level 2 ("Exercise Increased Caution"), aligning China's advisory status with that of countries like the UK and Germany.

"This is amazing news and a huge signal. This is such a positive step forward," Dale said. "It signals that the travel industry is truly the bridge between our countries, and we are encouraging this exchange of cultures between the people who call the US home and people who call China home!

"These supports are highly necessary and very smart on China's part," he said. "They are tools we can give to travelers to make them feel like, ‘You know what, I can do this!'"

Dale said that travelers will feel confident traveling to a new place across the ocean with complete infrastructure and language support.

"China is simplifying the visa-free transit policy for international travelers," Zhang Zheng, the vice-minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, said in a speech. "To better accommodate the trips of our international travelers and consumers, we have identified a range of problems they might encounter during their journeys and developed solutions to make travel easier and more comfortable, including improvements in transportation, accommodation, and more."

Zhang said that China has been working hard to simplify the visa process and provide information to foreign travelers. He expressed excitement about sharing travel information about China, beyond the 850 travel agencies but also "friends" who have been actively promoting international travel.

Zhang, who traveled from Beijing to Shanghai, then to New York, and finally to Florida, said he wanted to collaborate with the USTOA to ensure smooth travel experiences.

Ma Yunfei, the director of the China National Tourist Office, said, "We are truly grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many esteemed leaders and partners in the travel community and industry."

He added that the USTOA plays an important role in connecting suppliers and travelers, facilitating better sharing of travel resources.

Sonia Neto, the commercial director of Montebelo Hotels &Resorts in Portugal, won a trip to China at the luncheon Thursday.

"I'm very excited. I've never been to China before, and it's a big country I would like to visit," she said as she waved the tickets for an eight-day trip to Beijing, Xi'an, and Shanghai.

She said she was looking forward to "the natural part of China, the big buildings, and the industrial cities".

"We have lots of connections between China and Portugal," Neto said, adding that she would recommend a trip to China to her clients in Portugal.

