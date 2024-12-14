Garlic has never imagined it could pose a major threat to the U.S., says FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:08, December 14, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Friday criticised claims by the United States that Chinese garlic poses a "major threat" to U.S. food security, noting that such statements have been ridiculed by Chinese netizens.

According to reports, U.S. Senator Rick Scott recently issued a statement saying that Chinese garlic poses a "major threat" to U.S. food safety and called for the launch of a Section 301 investigation. The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has reviewed and passed the "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025", which also includes provisions requiring U.S. military stores to ban the sale of Chinese garlic.

"It is believed that garlic probably has never imagined it could pose a major threat to the U.S.," spokesperson Mao Ning said at the press conference in response to a relevant query.

She noted there was a growing trend in the United States labeling Chinese products, ranging from drones, cranes to refrigerators and garlic, as "national security risks," while none of the reasons cited by U.S. politicians could withstand scrutiny.

The spokesperson said it was clear to all that such actions are merely a pretext for the United States to pursue protectionism, abuse state power to suppress and contain China's development, and push for the decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains.

"Overstretching the concept of national security and politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and technological issues will only exacerbate the security risks of the global production and supply chain, and ultimately harm people," Mao said.

She urged some U.S. politicians to show more rationality and common sense to avoid becoming laughingstocks.

