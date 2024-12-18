China ready to maintain dialogue, enhance mutual trust, expand cooperation with U.S.: top diplomat

Xinhua) 08:54, December 18, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the United States to maintain dialogue, manage differences, enhance mutual trust, dispel misgivings and expand cooperation in order to explore the right way for the two major countries to get along, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a symposium on the international situation and China's foreign relations in 2024.

Wang noted that the relationship between China and the United States concerns not only the well-being of the people of both countries but also the future and destiny of the entire world. Over the past year, guided by head-of-state diplomacy, China has been working towards overall stability in bilateral relations, focusing on implementing the "San Francisco Vision," said Wang.

Mentioning cooperation in such fields as counter-narcotics, law enforcement, climate change, science and technology, artificial intelligence and youth exchanges, Wang said relevant progress has been widely welcomed by various sectors in both countries and the international community at large. It fully shows that as long as China and the United States join hands, great things can be accomplished, said Wang.

China firmly safeguards its sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolutely opposes the illegal and unreasonable suppression of China by the United States. In particular, regarding the U.S. gross interference in China's internal affairs such as issues relating to Taiwan, China must make unequivocally forceful response, resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations, he added.

Wang went on to point out in recent interactions with relevant U.S. leaders, President Xi Jinping has provided important strategic guidance at an important juncture for the development of bilateral ties, summarized seven points of experience and inspirations from the recent years of exchanges and clearly identified the four red lines that brook no challenge, namely the Taiwan question, China's path and system, democracy and human rights, and China's development right.

Xi stressed that China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged; its commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as principles for handling China-U.S. relations remains unchanged; its position of resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged; and its desire to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American peoples remains unchanged.

Wang said these messages are not only authoritative explanations of China's policy toward the United States, but also a solemn expectation for future China-U.S. relations.

"China's policy toward the United States has maintained stability and continuity, which reflects the strategic resolve and the broad mind of a big country," Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)