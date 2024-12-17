Commentary: Why the four red lines are critical to China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 08:12, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- When meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the Peruvian capital of Lima, Chinese President Xi Jinping listed China's four red lines on bilateral relations. They must not be challenged.

These red lines, namely the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right, not only highlight China's steadfast resolve to protect its core interests, but also serve as the most crucial guard rails and safety nets for the two sides to properly manage differences and maintain stability of bilateral ties.

As two major countries, differences and disagreements are unavoidable. However, they must not undermine each other's core interests or escalate into confrontation.

History has shown that the primary cause of disruptions in China-U.S. relations is U.S. provocations on China's core interests. Such actions once pushed bilateral ties to historic lows. Those lessons must not be ignored.

As the United States is undergoing a transition of power, it is imperative that the four red lines be respected so as to preserve the hard-won momentum of stability in bilateral ties and lay a solid foundation for future interactions.

The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations. The one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques are the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. On the Taiwan question, China has no room for compromise or concession.

Should the United States truly aim to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, it must recognize the separatist nature of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and handle the issue with utmost caution. It must explicitly reject "Taiwan independence" and support China's peaceful reunification. Any crossing of this red line will come at a cost.

On the issue of democracy and human rights, the two countries can engage in discussions to address their differences through equal dialogue. However, it is unacceptable to use narratives like "democracy versus authoritarianism" to stir up division or interfere in others' domestic affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Regarding development paths and political systems, the two nations should respect each other's chosen path, refraining from any attempt to change or even overthrow the other's system. Neither side can fundamentally change the other.

As for the Chinese people's right to development, it cannot be deprived or ignored. The United States should view China's growth with an objective and rational perspective. Trade wars, technological blockades, or forced "decoupling" are only counterproductive, harming others without benefitting the United States itself. China's development represents an opportunity, not a threat, for the United States and the world.

These four red lines stand as a reminder to the United States not to misjudge China's resolve. While China remains committed to fostering stable, healthy, and sustainable relations with the United States, it will not compromise on its core interests.

As Xi reiterated in the meeting with Biden, China's position of resolutely safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, viewing China as a primary strategic competitor and the most consequential geopolitical challenge is seriously misguided and will only lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Any form of conflict -- be it cold or hot, economic or technological -- would inflict harm not only on both nations but also on the broader world, with consequences too grave for anyone to bear.

During the meeting, Biden said that the United States does not seek a new Cold War, it does not seek to change China's system, its alliances are not targeted against China, it does not support "Taiwan independence," it does not seek conflict with China, and it does not see its Taiwan policy as a way to compete with China.

These commitments are conducive to bilateral ties, but the crux of the matter is to translate them into actions. Both nations must avoid the historical pitfalls of great power conflicts and should instead show true leadership by fostering global stability and driving positive momentum.

Looking forward, it is essential that the United States remains firmly committed to respecting these four red lines, and joins China in choosing dialogue and cooperation over confrontation and conflict, so as to keep bilateral ties moving ahead on the right track.

