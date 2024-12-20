Home>>
China opposes U.S. suppression of Chinese companies under national security guise: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:31, December 20, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China always opposes U.S. suppression of Chinese companies under the pretext of national security, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
Spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question regarding the United States' probe into the Chinese router manufacturer TP-Link over national security concerns.
The U.S. side should be objective and rational when conducting the relevant investigation, rather than making groundless accusations on the presumption of guilt, said He.
