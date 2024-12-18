China Coast Guard monitors Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- With China's approval, the Philippines resupplied an illegally grounded military ship with essential provisions at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea via a civilian vessel last Thursday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced Tuesday.

The CCG conducted verification and maintained oversight throughout the process, said Liu Dejun, a CCG spokesperson, in a statement.

Liu urged the Philippine side to honor its commitments and work with China to keep the maritime situation under control.

"The CCG will continue its protection of rights and its law enforcement activities in China's Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and its surrounding waters," the spokesperson said.

In May 1999, the Philippines "grounded" a tank landing ship BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) at Ren'ai Jiao. The Chinese side immediately lodged serious demarches, asking the Philippines to tow away the vessel at once. The Philippines repeatedly promised to do so as soon as possible. However, 25 years have passed, and the Philippine warship is still there.

