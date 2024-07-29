China Coast Guard monitors latest Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua) 09:50, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's coast guard teams are monitoring the resupply activity conducted by a civilian vessel sent by the Philippines to its grounded military ship at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea, a spokesperson said Saturday.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard, stated that the replenishment of living necessities was a provisional arrangement agreed upon by both sides. China's coast guard will monitor the entire process.

Gan expressed the hope that the Philippine side will remain committed to working with China to maintain control over the situation at sea.

He also said that China's coast guard will continue to conduct maritime law enforcement activities in the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and its adjacent waters.

