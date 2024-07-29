FM spokesperson's remarks on China's handling of Philippine resupply to Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua) 09:56, July 29, 2024

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Based on the provisional arrangement China reached with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao, the Philippine side conducted a resupply mission of living necessities on Saturday morning, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment that according to a statement of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippines conducted a resupply mission this morning to its warship previously grounded in Ren'ai Jiao.

The spokesperson said that based on the provisional arrangement China reached with the Philippines on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao, the Philippine side conducted a resupply mission of living necessities on Saturday morning.

"The entire process was monitored by China Coast Guard," the spokesperson said.

China had been notified of the resupply before it was carried out, the spokesperson said, adding that after confirming on-site that the Philippine vessel carried only humanitarian living necessities, the Chinese side let the vessel through.

The spokesperson stressed that the arrangement was reached by China with the Philippines based on the three-point principled position of China on managing the situation at Ren'ai Jiao.

"China's position on the Ren'ai Jiao issue has not changed. China has sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao, the rest of Nansha Qundao and their adjacent waters," said the spokesperson, adding that China will continue to properly deal with relevant territorial issues and disputes over maritime rights with the Philippines through dialogue and consultation.

