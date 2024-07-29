Home>>
Chinese FM urges U.S. not to stir up trouble regarding China's Ren'ai Jiao
(Xinhua) 10:18, July 29, 2024
VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday urged the United States not to stir up trouble and undermine maritime stability regarding China's Ren'ai Jiao.
Wang said China has reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippine side to manage the situation, and the philippines should honor its commitments to refrain from sending construction materials to the illegally grounded vessel.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, U.S. agree to maintain communication at all levels
- Chinese business delegation to visit U.S. for enhanced economic, trade collaboration
- Commentary: Economic, trade cooperation remains "ballast stone" of China-U.S. ties
- US allies turn back on US’ tougher trade rules on China
- Summer camp strengthens ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.