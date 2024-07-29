Chinese FM urges U.S. not to stir up trouble regarding China's Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua) 10:18, July 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday urged the United States not to stir up trouble and undermine maritime stability regarding China's Ren'ai Jiao.

Wang said China has reached a temporary arrangement with the Philippine side to manage the situation, and the philippines should honor its commitments to refrain from sending construction materials to the illegally grounded vessel.

