China eases visa-free transit rules to boost openness, int'l exchanges

Xinhua) 14:58, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China announced on Tuesday a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, aiming to further boost international openness and people-to-people exchanges.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers has been extended from the previous 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

The move, effective immediately, also includes a substantial expansion of designated ports and travel regions, enhancing flexibility for international visitors.

Under the updated policy, eligible citizens from 54 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Britain, the United States, and Canada, can enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region.

These travelers can now enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provinces, regions, and municipalities -- up from 39 ports in 19 provincial-level regions -- and stay within the designated areas for up to 240 hours.

"Compared with the previous 72- and 144-hour visa-free transit policies, a notable feature of the policy adjustment is the introduction of cross-regional travel, allowing foreign visitors to move freely across the designated areas of 24 specified provincial-level regions," said Liu Jia, deputy director-general of the Department of Foreigner Management under the NIA.

Liu added that the updated policy allows foreign travelers to better plan their itineraries and arrange flexible travel routes, enabling multi-destination tourism and business activities across various regions.

The new measures have already garnered interest from international travelers. Just about one hour after the announcement, Luke Paul De Mena, an American tourist, inquired about the new 240-hour visa-free procedures at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in central China's Hubei Province.

Planning to explore the cities of Wuhan, Yichang and Xiangyang, De Mena praised the updated rules. "Hubei has a rich cultural heritage and cutting-edge technology. With the new policy, I can travel across the entire province - this is great!" he said.

The regions newly covered by the visa-free policy "offer unique attractions," said Liu, highlighting Shanxi's ancient architecture, Jiangxi's renowned ceramics, and Guizhou's natural heritage sites.

The expanded policy incorporates such areas alongside major economic zones like the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Officials said this adjustment is expected to meet the diverse needs of foreign tourists and business travelers alike.

Complementing other visa policies, such as regional visa exemptions, unilateral visa waivers, and mutual visa agreements, the new measures aim to promote tourism, facilitate business exchanges and enhance China's openness, according to officials.

China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2 percent year on year. Of these, 17.45 million visitors entered the country visa-free, marking a massive 123.3 percent increase from the previous year. Notably, the number of visa-free transit travelers surged by 132.9 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)