Interview: China's visa-free policy spurs interest among Polish tourists, says tourism professional

WARSAW, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's visa-free policy for Polish citizens has sparked interest among first-time visitors and encouraged repeat travelers to further explore the country's diverse attractions, a Polish tourism professional has said.

Eva Gajewska, a project manager at CT Poland travel agency, said her office has seen a surge in inquiries since the policy was introduced in July. "We've received a lot of calls and inquiries since the policy was implemented," she said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The policy allows Polish citizens holding ordinary passports to enter and stay in China visa-free for up to 15 days for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit. On Nov. 30, the maximum stay was extended to 30 days, making travel even more convenient.

Explaining that even though her agency is regularly frequented by travelers keen to visit China, she said the visa-free option has intrigued many new clients. "Many new clients were drawn by the visa-free offer, which made planning their trips much easier," she added. Their China tour packages are already booked through April 2025, Gajewska said.

This ease of travel has also encouraged Polish tourists to explore China more extensively. Gajewska told Xinhua that her agency has also upgraded its offerings to include extended tours, which are now feasible under the 30-day visa-free exemption.

"We've created an 18-day itinerary that starts in Beijing, moves on to Luoyang, and Xi'an to visit the Terracotta Army, then continues by train to Suzhou and Shanghai, and by flight to Guilin, Yangshuo, and Longsheng, finishing the trip in Hong Kong," she elaborated, alluding to a journey encompassing some of China's most popular tourist destinations, renowned for their historical, cultural, and natural attractions. "It's our most popular tour," she said.

Gajewska highlighted the policy's appeal to repeat travelers, noting that many of her clients who first visited China in the 2000s are now eager to return. "They've heard about China's rapid and huge development, and want to see the changes for themselves," she said.

China's vast landscapes and rich cultural diversity attracted tourists to return repeatedly, often focusing on new regions with each visit. "For first-time travelers, they usually choose the eastern coast. On their second trip, they might explore Sichuan and Yunnan, and for the third, they often choose the Silk Road or the southern provinces," Gajewska explained.

"Polish tourists understand that one trip is not enough to truly experience China, so they're going back," she said.

The visa-free policy has bolstered cultural and tourism exchanges between China and Poland, making it easier for tourists to experience China's rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cities, Gajewska said.

