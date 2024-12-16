S. Korean prosecutors summon President Yoon for questioning for 2nd time

Xinhua) 14:41, December 16, 2024

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- South Korean prosecutors summoned President Yoon Suk-yeol for questioning for the second time on Monday after their botched attempt to subpoena the impeached president last week, according to multiple media outlets.

The prosecution's special investigation headquarters delivered their second summons to the president's side, asking Yoon to appear at the prosecutors' office in Seoul for questioning over insurrection and other charges.

The prosecution sent an official letter last week to the presidential side, asking Yoon to appear at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at 10:00 a.m. local time Sunday (0100 GMT).

Yoon defied the subpoena last week, reportedly saying that his defense counsel had yet to be formed.

If Yoon agrees to the questioning, he will become the country's first sitting president to appear at the prosecutors' office as a criminal suspect.

Yoon was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on a rebellion charge following his martial law imposition on the night of Dec. 3 that was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

The second motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on Saturday and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power will be suspended.

If Yoon continues to reject the summons for no justifiable reason, the prosecution could try and obtain an arrest warrant against Yoon and detain the president by force.

