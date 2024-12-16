China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-November

Xinhua) 13:31, December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first 11 months of 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year, official data showed on Monday.

