China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-November
(Xinhua) 13:31, December 16, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first 11 months of 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year, official data showed on Monday.
