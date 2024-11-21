Branded job services boost Chinese rural workers' employment, income

CHANGSHA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A government initiative to support the development of recognized job service brands has led to more job opportunities and higher incomes for rural workers.

Since the government issued a guideline on promoting the development of recognized job service entities in 2021, their number has ballooned to over 2,300 across the country, which is helping advance rural revitalization, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

During a national conference on the sector's development, which opened Thursday in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, 251 such entities exhibited their services, covering traditional sectors such as household service, catering, human resources and elderly care. They also cover more advanced sectors including robot manufacturing and smart internet.

According to Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry, these entities have helped more than 2.66 million rural residents find jobs.

Yun said that the ministry would continue supporting the high-quality development of recognized job service entities by utilizing both government and market resources. Additionally, it will strengthen support policies to ensure these entities can contribute more effectively to boosting employment and promoting industrial development.

Yang Lian, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said rural workers who find jobs through these entities are often better paid.

Yang provided an example of a household service brand in Chongqing called "Ba Yu Da Sao." Rural women receiving housekeeping training from the company can earn 8,000 yuan (approximately 1,112 U.S. dollars) to 20,000 yuan per month, 40 percent higher than their counterparts in the market on average.

