Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.1 pct in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 13:39, November 15, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in the first 10 months of 2024 as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.
The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first 10 months of 2024, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
In October, the surveyed urban unemployment rate in the country came in at 5.0 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.