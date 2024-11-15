China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.1 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 13:39, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in the first 10 months of 2024 as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first 10 months of 2024, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

In October, the surveyed urban unemployment rate in the country came in at 5.0 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

