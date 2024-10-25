China offers over 150 bln yuan in employment support in Jan.-Sept.

October 25, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government provided over 150 billion yuan (about 21.1 billion U.S. dollars) in employment support for businesses and employees in the first nine months of 2024, official data showed Friday.

