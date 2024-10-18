China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.1 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in the first three quarters of 2024 as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average stood at 5.1 percent in the first three quarters, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

In September, the surveyed urban unemployment rate in the country came in at 5.1 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month.

