China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-August

Xinhua) 11:14, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained stable in the January-August period as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Saturday.

The average of surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in the first eight months of 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a monthly statement.

In August alone, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in July.

