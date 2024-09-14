Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-August
(Xinhua) 11:14, September 14, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained stable in the January-August period as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Saturday.
The average of surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in the first eight months of 2024, down 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a monthly statement.
In August alone, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in July.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Demographic trends in China behind proposed retirement delay
- Explainer: How to understand China's draft decision on gradually raising statutory retirement age
- New circular aims to strengthen management of China's job market
- China's job market remains stable in January-July
- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-July
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.