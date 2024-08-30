New circular aims to strengthen management of China's job market

Xinhua) 09:47, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen regulations in the human resources market to protect the legitimate rights and interests of both workers and employers, according to a circular issued Thursday.

The circular, jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, stated that measures will be adopted to address key issues such as false recruitment, unauthorized disclosure of jobseekers' personal information, employment discrimination and illegal charges.

Regulations on information reviews for online recruitment service agencies will be tightened, with standardized review processes and enhanced management of reviewers to ensure the authenticity and legality of recruitment information, according to the circular.

Large online recruitment service agencies will be guided to strengthen data privacy measures to effectively prevent leaks and unauthorized disclosure of jobseekers' personal information, the circular stated.

It calls on local human resources departments to optimize recruitment information management systems to prevent employers and service agencies from publishing recruitment information that contains discriminatory content related to gender, age, or educational background.

The circular also urged efforts to standardize market service charges and improve the management of the human resources market.

