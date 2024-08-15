Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-July
(Xinhua) 11:06, August 15, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first seven months of 2024, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, official data showed on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China to prioritize employment policy reforms to support modernization: minister
- China adds 6.98 million new urban jobs in H1
- China’s surveyed urban jobless rate stands at 5.1% in H1, an improvement from last year
- Jobs tailored for mothers popular in China
- Chinese state councilor emphasizes efforts to consolidate economic recovery, boost employment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.