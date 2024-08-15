China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down in January-July

Xinhua) 11:06, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first seven months of 2024, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, official data showed on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)