China adds 6.98 million new urban jobs in H1
(Xinhua) 13:09, July 23, 2024
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China created a total of 6.98 million new urban jobs in the first half of the year, official data showed Tuesday.
In June, the country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at five percent, with the employment situation remaining generally stable, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
The country had set an annual target of creating more than 12 million new urban jobs this year. It also aimed to keep the surveyed urban jobless rate at around 5.5 percent this year.
