China has nearly 70,000 HR service agencies: ministry

Xinhua) 08:29, October 25, 2024

NINGBO, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China currently has 69,900 human resources service agencies and about 1.06 million agency personnel nationwide, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Thursday.

The figure for the agencies was 2.5 times that in 2012, while the figure for personnel was 3.1 times that for 2012, the ministry said at a high-quality development promotion conference of the human resource service industry held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Human resources service agencies nationwide provide 300 million job-hunting, job-selection and job-switch services for workers each year, and 50 million employment and management services for employers, 40 percent of which are manufacturing firms.

The ministry said it will make specialized plans, optimize the policy system, strengthen digital empowerment and improve market governance to establish a unified and standardized human resources market system.

